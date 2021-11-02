Savor the boat life — save the Florida Black Bear

Special to Gannett

Join Alaqua Animal Refuge Founder Laurie Hood as she makes a major announcement to build a new sanctuary to house unreleasable Florida Black Bears at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Galati Yacht Sales, 126 Harbor Blvd. in Destin. Local philanthropists Ryan and Raven Jumonville will make a presentation of a yacht donation to help with fundraising efforts for the new sanctuary in Freeport, Fla.

The Florida Panhandle boasts the second largest bear population in the state. The bear sanctuary will be located on Alaqua’s property, and will include educational aspects that will teach our community and others how to live with them safely. The Jumonville family has been loyal donors to Alaqua for a number of years, gifting one million dollars toward the Refuge’s capital campaign to help build the new Welcome Center and Adoption Building at its new facility.