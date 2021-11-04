NWFSC seeks nominations for 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awards

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

NICEVILLE — The Northwest Florida State College Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2022 Alumni Awards and needs the community's participation.

This is an opportunity to honor deserving alumni of Okaloosa-Walton Junior College, Okaloosa-Walton Community College, Okaloosa-Walton College, or Northwest Florida State College.

There are four categories for the awards:

Distinguished Alumni Award – NWFSC alum who is a true success story in a state or national arena

Against the Odds Award – NWFSC alum who has achieved success despite adversity

Rising Star Award – NWFSC alum who is under 40 years of age and is a success story with potential for achievement in a state or national arena

Hometown Hero – NWFSC alum who has achieved success within the college’s district and demonstrated notable community involvement

Alumni Award recipients will be recognized at the Foundation’s Annual Scholars and Donors Luncheon scheduled for the fall of 2022.

The deadline for 2022 award nominations is March 1, 2022. For more information, call the foundation office at 850-729-5357 or email alumni@nwfsc.edu. For complete eligibility requirements and nomination information, visit www.nwfsc.com/alumni.