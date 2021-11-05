DES Lunch Menu Nov. 8 - 12

The Destin Log

The menu for Nov. 18 - 12 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Nov. 8: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, garlic breadsticks, steamed broccoli w/margarine, diced pears and choice of milk

• Nov. 9: Cheese quesadilla w/salsa, OCSD black beans w/salsa, applesauce cup and choice of milk

• Nov. 10: Barbecue grilled chicken sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables, assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Nov. 11: Veteran's Day, no school

• Nov. 12: Cheese pizza, steamed peas, mixed fruit and choice of milk