Indian Temple Mound Museum hosting holiday sale

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — The city of Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center will hold its annual Museum Store Sale Nov. 30 through Dec. 22.

All merchandise will be 20% off.

Share unique presents with your loved ones such as handmade jewelry, pottery, beadwork, and textiles. Items for sale are made by some of the finest local and regional artisans like Mercedes Rogers, Grady Smith, Diane Hutchens, John Jansen, and Sandra “Sunfeather” Lee. You will also find a selection of books, DVD’s, CD’s, and many smaller items that make great stocking stuffers for adults and children.

The museum gift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Discounts are available during regular business hours only. Additional discounts do not apply.

The Heritage Park & Cultural Center is located at 139 Miracle Strip Parkway SE. For more information, contact Museum Manager Gail Meyer at 850-833-9595 or gmeyer@fwb.org.

The city of Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center is a cultural services division of the city of Fort Walton Beach and is committed to providing area historical educational programming