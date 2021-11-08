New LIFE Fertility opens Destin office with ribbon cutting

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — On Nov. 2, NewLIFE Fertility celebrated its new Destin location with a ribbon cutting.

NewLIFE Fertility’s goal is to provide infertile patients with progress toward a successful and healthy pregnancy, as promptly, gently, and cost-effectively as possible.

Patients undergo complete diagnostic testing to allow the physicians to provide accurate advice when seeking fertility treatment. Patients are then provided honest counseling regarding treatment options and outcomes and are allowed to make their own well-informed decisions.

Consistent with its medical and ethical commitment, NewLIFE Fertility allows patients autonomy to pursue treatment based on their unique circumstances and prognosis.

Visit the office at 1241 Airport Road Suite M in Destin. For more information, please call 850-747-1600 or visit FertilityLeaders.com.