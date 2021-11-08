uBreakiFix opens in Fort Walton Beach amidst growing demand for tech repair

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Fort Walton Beach at 98 Eglin Parkway Northeast across from Uptown Station.

The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones, and everything in between.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 12 million devices and can help with most any tech mishaps, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Fort Walton Beach is owned by Tyler Yancoskie, Tyler Harper, and Candice Smith, who also owns uBreakiFix stores in Alpharetta, Atlanta, Duluth, Emory Point, Lawrenceville, and Snellville, Georgia.

“When it comes to local tech repair options, Fort Walton Beach is lacking when it comes to OEM service providers so we’re eager to fill that gap,” Yancoskie said. “Whether it’s a shattered smartphone screen, a tablet with water damage, or a broken laptop, our team is here to serve visitors, locals, and the military community here.”

uBreakiFix repair experts fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and uBreakiFix is an authorized repair provider for some devices, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 90-day warranty on all repairs.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 after co-founder Justin Wetherill dropped and shattered his own smartphone, sparking the idea for a convenient, affordable repair option. Wetherill partnered with David Reiff and Eddie Trujillo to bring the concept to life, and it has since grown from a single storefront in Orlando, Fla., to more than 700 locations across the U.S. and Canada. uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family in 2019 and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company.

“We are excited to serve more people in Fort Walton Beach with fast and affordable tech repair,” said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. “We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new Fort Walton Beach location.”

For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/fortwaltonbeach. uBreakiFix Fort Walton Beach is located at 98 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach.