Retired Colonel Blassie to share her story at Destin Chamber’s Pearl Harbor Day Lunch

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — In recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the Destin Chamber is hosting Col. (Ret.) Patricia S. Blassie.

A decorated Air Force veteran, Blassie will share her inspiring story about her brother's interment as the Vietnam Unknown Soldier in the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery and her family's journey to identify and reclaim his remains. This is a story of perseverance, determination, service and truth.

Blassie retired militarily on July 31, 2018, while serving as the deputy director, Directorate of Manpower, Personnel and Services of Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. She continued to serve in this capacity as a federal employee until Dec. 31, 2019.

Throughout her career, she has served in a variety of capacities including commander, Air Reserve Personnel Center, Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado; executive officer to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and Commander Air Force Reserve Command; and twice as a mission support group commander at the 911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, and the 459th Air Refueling Wing, Andrews AFB, Maryland.

Prior to receiving a direct commission through the Deserving Airman’s Program in 1989, Colonel Blassie served as an enlisted airman and attained the rank of master sergeant.

Her collective years of service totals 40 years.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village. The cost is $45 for chamber members, active duty military and veterans, and $75 for all others. Registration is available at www.destinchamber.com/events/details/pearl-harbor-day-lunch-with-retired-colonel-patricia-s-blassie-47900.