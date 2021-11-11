Cheerleaders, sports teams benefit from LuLu’s Marlin 5K Walk/Run

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Despite being a chilly start to the day, the sun was shining brightly for the sixth annual LuLu’s Marlin 5K Walk/Run with 180 runners participating for a good cause.

The proceeds benefited high school cheerleaders and sports teams in Niceville and Fort Walton Beach.

Men, women, teens and children ran or walked in the friendly, yet competitive out and back course that started at LuLu’s, went into the adjacent Regatta Bay community, and ended back at LuLu’s.

Registered runners and their guests enjoyed a Post Run Party at LuLu’s with food, raffle prizes, silent auction and awards presentation. Visit www.NWFTC.com for a complete list of the winners under Race Results for LuLu’s 5K.