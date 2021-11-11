DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Ready for ribbon cutting Nov. 15 at 'The Roost' on Stahlman Avenue

Mary Pierce

Last season was the first time in nearly 50 years that the Destin Snowbirds did not hold meetings. If there is any silver lining to the pandemic’s dark cloud, it is that we have become more keenly aware the treasures we have in the beauty of the Emerald Coast, the hospitality of Destin’s residents and businesses and the camaraderie we have been blessed to share with so many other snowbirds over the years.

It’s good to be back.

We will continue as though we never stopped. The board will be the same that was elected and installed to serve last season, with Don Collins presiding as president. The meeting times and planned activities will remain unchanged.

The season-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Destin Community Center on Stahlman Avenue, our “Roost.” Destin’s dignitaries will be on hand to welcome us, then there will be an opportunity to sign up for membership. One thing that has changed is the registration fee; this year it will be $12 per person. Here, in a nutshell, are some of the benefits of membership:

• Weekly meetings that will include outstanding entertainment and an array of door prizes from local vendors

• Participation in the local Christmas Street Parade on Dec. 11 and front row seat at the annual Lighted Boat Parade on Dec. 12

• No fewer than four T.G.I.T. (Thank Goodness it’s Tuesday) parties, now to be held at Lulu’s

• Three to four Harbor Party Cruises complete with entertainment and refreshments

• The Annual Ladies Fashion Show and Luncheon on Feb. 16

• The Valentine’s Dinner Dance (TBD)

• Weekly Singles Friendship Club luncheons

• Special bus trips to The Todd Herendeen Dinner Theater in Panama City on Jan. 25, Mardi Gras in New Orleans (TBD), and a proposed trip to the Naval Air Museum in Pensacola

• The annual Caribbean cruise (TBD)

• Casino trips, as well as all the usual activities such as golf, tennis, bowling, billiards, basketball, pickle-ball, cards, crafts, and much more

Well worth the fee, don’t you agree? One important note, however. Many activities will now request that you present your badge as proof of membership, so be sure to keep it handy.

The first meeting of the season will be on Tuesday, Nov.16, at 10 a.m. You won’t want to miss it. The entertainer will be a new face to our meetings, but many of you may have already had the pleasure of hearing Dean Sadowski perform his laid-back, easy-listening recitals at Camille’s coffee shop on Sunday mornings and Thursday and Friday afternoons. Also, tickets for the upcoming Harbor Party Boat Cruises will be available for purchase at the meeting, and the door prizes will be, as usual, plentiful.

There have been a lot of questions about golf already this season. I’m planning to dedicate an entire column on the activity soon, but for now, the information posted on our website is accurate with a few minor changes. Bluewater Bay asks that you call the course before coming out to play. They are down to a 9-hole course and are expecting to make more major changes soon. Seascape is offering “Unlimited Monthly Memberships,” as well as their usual 10 and 15 round punch cards (they have a variety of options) and their Winter VIP rates. The Golf Garden is now included with the area courses offering snowbird specials. More information will be forthcoming. Contact golf chair Joe Pierce at snowbirdgolf@gmail.com with any questions.

If you need to retrieve items from the storage lockers, someone will be there to assist you most Saturday mornings from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. through Jan. 22. Please check the website for those Saturdays that aren’t available.

On the day of the ribbon cutting ceremony and on the day of the Big Registration, Monday, Jan. 3, storage lockers will be available for pick-ups from 2-3 p.m.

Finally, I need to give a shout-out to our very important “Vs” — vendors and volunteers — the fuel that keeps our club running so smoothly. And, like everyone else, we have a “Help Wanted” sign hung on our illusory door! Businesses that would like to support our club are asked to contact prize committee chairpersons, Sandy and Gene Holzer, at destinsbprizecommittee@gmail.com. Likewise, any snowbird who would like the opportunity to develop lifelong friendships with a lot of pretty amazing people, the club has a volunteer opportunity for you. Please turn your registration card over and fill in the volunteer query form.

Webmaster Jack Krasky has been diligent in keeping our website current. All the information presented here can also be found there, in even more detail. Log onto thedestinsnowbirds.com and check it out. Also, thanks to the administrator, Deb Harper, we now have a Destin Snowbird group page on Facebook with over 700 members. It was the link that kept many of us connected when we couldn’t connect physically, and it continues to keep those unable to join us this year, well informed.

Mary Pierce, publicity director, is from Toledo, Ohio, and can be reached at 419-250-9377 or destinsbclub.publicity@gmail.com. She will be writing the weekly column for the papers, so if you have something to share, contact her.