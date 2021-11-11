State Road 85 PD&E Study hybrid public hearing

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

CHIPLEY — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a hybrid public hearing about State Road 85 Project Development and Environment Study from State Road 123 to Mirage Avenue in Crestview on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The hearing will begin with an informal open house from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a formal presentation and public comment period.

People are encouraged to attend the virtual hearing at www.nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings. Those who cannot participate virtually may attend the hearing in person at Warrior’s Hall at 201 Stillwell Blvd. in Crestview. Pre-registration is required for the virtual format and encouraged for in-person attendees

The hearing will give people an opportunity to review the results of the study and to provide input on proposed improvements. The intent of this study is to widen SR 85 from four to six lanes from SR 123 to Mirage Avenue and reconstruct the interchange at Interstate 10 as a Diverging Diamond Interchange. Additional information can be viewed on the project’s website www.nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings.

Maps, drawings, and other information will be on display at the hearing. FDOT representatives will be available to discuss proposed improvements, answer questions and take comments.

Draft project documents and other information depicting the proposed improvements are available for public review through Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Crestview City Hall at 198 N. Wilson St. on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Draft project documents are also available for public review on https://nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings and will be available at the in-person location.

Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Brandon Bruner, P.E., FDOT Project Manager, at 850-845-0304 or via email at bbruner@moffattnichol.com at least seven days before the hearing.