Twin Cities Hospital earns 3rd consecutive ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade rating from the Leapfrog Group

NICEVILLE — For the third consecutive time, Twin Cities Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare North Florida division, received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes Twin Cities Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“Each day, we strive to deliver the highest quality of care,” said David Whalen, CEO of Twin Cities Hospital. “We take pride in receiving an “A” grade which is a testament to our outstanding team’s commitment to patient safety.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Twin Cities Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see Twin Cities Hospital's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org