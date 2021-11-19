Temporary closure of U.S. 98 median crossovers at Poinciana Boulevard, Scenic Gulf Drive

Special to Gannett

CHIPLEY — The U.S. 98 median at Poinciana Boulevard and Scenic Gulf Drive (County Road 2378) in Walton County will be temporarily closed from 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 22 as crews complete paving operations.

No left turns will be permitted across these medians during the closure. Right turns into driveways and onto side streets will be maintained, and U.S. 98 will remain open to two lanes in each direction throughout the planned work.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.