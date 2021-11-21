15th annual Craft Show draws more than 300 to Destin Community Center

From jams and jellies to Christmas ornaments and wreaths, the 15th annual Craft Show at the Destin Community Center had a little bit of everything.

During the two-day event, which started on Friday and went through Saturday, nearly 350 people came through the doors to check out the crafts.

For Darla and her daughter Erica Pegg of Fort Walton Beach, they “saw the sign” and couldn’t resist stopping in to check out the crafts.

“I was shocked at how big it is,” Erica said.

This year’s event drew about 60 vendors, still leaving space for hand sanitization stations.

“We’re just out doing some Christmas shopping … it’s good to support the local people,” Erica said as her mom purchased a Christmas ornament made from a pinecone by Alda’s Crafts of Niceville.

Caroline Williams, also of Niceville, was at the show with her holiday wreaths.

“This is my first craft fair in a while,” Williams said.

“But I’ve enjoyed being here with the other crafters,” she added.

Local artist Robin Cannon of The Redbird Art Experience had a good display of her eclectic work. She had churches, bird houses, snowmen, jewelry and more on display.

Carly and Rikki Nunnelee of Rikkity Baskets had a big display of woven baskets, as well as wreaths and woven Christmas ornaments.

“It’s been a bit slow today, but we’ve sold more than expected,” Carly said.

Kim Urban stopped in and bought a woven angel ornament.

“It’s so cute … and the baskets take so much time to make,” Urban said, noting the workmanship of the crafts.

Cookie Spruell of Laugh had a display of clothing. Spruell, who lives in Tallahassee, does what she calls “upcycling on clothes.”

She takes all types of fabric and turns shirts, vests and tops into one-of-a-kind clothing.

“I don’t look at what it is, but at the fabric,” she said.

She has used everything from curtains, quilts, shower curtains to table cloths to make her one-of-a-kind apparel.

“It’s like sculpting with fabric,” Spruell said.

And participating in the craft fairs at the Community Center is something she enjoys and has done for the last five years.

“This is a good show for me,” she said.