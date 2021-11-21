Santa lights 50-foot Christmas tree at Destin Commons, kicks off holiday season

Thousands of people gathered Friday night at Destin Commons to watch the annual parade, the arrival of Santa Claus and the lighting of the center's Christmas tree.

Children enjoyed face-paintings and families posed in front of Destin Common’s iconic Christmas tree with Frosty and Rudolph characters as they waited for the arrival of St. Nick.

The Fort Walton Beach Marching Band played as Santa arrived in a parade atop a bass fishing boat with some of his elves. With the help of a countdown from the assembled crowd, Santa lit Destin Commons’ 50-foot-tall Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season. Following the tree lighting, viewers were treated to a fireworks show above the tree.

From there, Santa made his way to Bass Pro Shops to begin hearing Christmas wishes.

"Christmas is quite simply the most magical time of the year. The looks on the faces of children are priceless when they see Santa Claus coming down our Main Street,” said Destin Commons Marketing Manager Brook Zannis. “Santa's Arrival and Tree Lighting is the perfect way to ring in the holiday season with family and friends.”