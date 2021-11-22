WALTON COUNTY SNOWBIRDS: Season’s meetings, other tidbits

Debra Wynn

The Walton County Snowbirds, after a hiatus during the 2020-2021 season, are again ready to continue their social, educational, recreational, and charitable pursuits on the Emerald Coast. Changes are being made so that events will be safely conducted. For complete information, check www.waltoncountysnowbirds.com. President Donna Reed issued a message to previous members on Nov.14 that presents information about the upcoming season. With her permission, parts of her letter follow:

Dues

Unfortunately, we have found the need to increase our dues to $20 per member. We know this is a significant increase but hope you understand the impact a year without any revenue had on the Club’s finances. Even though we did not meet, some costs such as the directors and officers Insurance and the bonding insurance were necessary to maintain. We’ve also had some changes in storage that caused it not to be self-supporting last year. We hope we can remedy this situation this year. We’ve always had a General Liability Insurance policy and opted to let that lapse last year to save money. However, now as we request bids for a new policy, we find the price has increased. Thank you for understanding.

Registrations:

We will have registration on Monday, Dec. 6, at Faith Assembly. Several of the activity leaders will not be at this registration as they will not arrive until Jan.1, 2022. To encourage social distancing, we are trying to reduce the number of people present at one time. We also encourage members to wear masks at all in-person meetings. We’d like to use the following schedule; however, if your timeframe doesn’t work, come any time. We won’t turn anyone away.

8:30-9 a.m. Last Names Begin with A-F

9-9:30 a.m. Last Names Begin with G-L

9:30-10 a.m. Last Names Begin with M-R

10-10:30 a.m. Last Names Begin with S-Z

The first week of January will bring two registrations — Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 and Friday, Jan. 7. Since these are usually bigger registrations, we will follow a slightly different schedule. This schedule will be:

8:30-9 a.m. Last Names Begin with A-E

9-9:30 a.m. Last Names Begin with F-J

9:30-10 a.m. Last Names Begin with K-O

10-10:30 a.m. Last Names Begin with P-T

10:30-11 a.m. Last Names Begin with U-Z

The schedule for the balance of registrations will be the same as the December schedule. (Check website for dates.)

Meetings

There will be a meeting at Saint Andrew’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 307 Harbor Blvd. in Destin Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. We will not have vendors at this meeting but are working to have entertainment and door prizes. If you are in Destin, we hope to see you. The Annual Business Meeting will be held at this same location on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. The balance of the general meetings will be held at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Dr., Destin. These meetings will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan.13, Jan. 27, and Feb.10. We will have vendors beginning at 9 a.m.

Donna’s email provides information for the start of the upcoming season. For activities, past years’ photos, and directions on how to contact members who can answer your questions, access www.waltoncountysnowbirds.com.

Debra Wynn, whose other home is in Connecticut, is looking forward to another year as a Walton County Snowbirds’ member.