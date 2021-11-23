DeSantis announces hiring bonuses, incentives for correctional officers

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

TALLAHASSEE — Now is the time to become a state correctional officer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) have announced unprecedented incentives for correctional officer new hires, including hiring bonuses up to $5,000.

“As so many cities and states choose to disrespect, degrade and defund the work of men and women in uniform, we want Florida to continue valuing them today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” DeSantis said. “This year, we have prioritized initiatives to recruit and reward high-quality officers, especially corrections officers, and these new bonuses, effective immediately, will help support public safety positions within the Florida Department of Corrections.”

Effective immediately, the new bonus offered include:

• $3,000 new hire bonus for all new correctional officers

• $1,000 hiring bonus for correctional officers to join high vacancy institutions

• $1,000 hiring bonus for certified correctional officer applicants

Beginning in January, state correctional officers starting salary will be raised to $38,750, an increase of 16%.

In addition to an increase in correctional officers' salaries, all current state correctional officers will receive a one-time $1,500 bonus, and state probation officers will receive a $3,000 bonus in December.