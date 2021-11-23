Gulf Power receives ReliabilityOne Award for 2nd straight year

Special to Gannett

PENSACOLA – Continuing to provide customers with excellent service has once again resulted in Gulf Power Company receiving the ReliabilityOne Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Southeast suburban/rural service area for the second consecutive year.

The award is presented by PA Consulting.

Gulf Power has improved its service reliability by 50% since 2019 when it joined forces with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), and in 2020, Gulf Power experienced its best reliability performance in company history.

“Our investments in strengthening the grid and making it smarter are continuing to improve reliability,” said Mike Spoor, vice president of Gulf Power Company. “We are honored to receive this award that represents our team’s hard work to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Gulf Power is investing nearly $250 million in storm hardening and reliability improvement efforts, including:

— Replacing wooden transmission structures with new ones made of steel or concrete.

— Hardening distribution main power lines to extreme wind loading criteria.

— Installing 5,500 automated lateral switches and other smart devices to create additional self-healing networks.

— Assessing the condition of power lines and other infrastructure using drones.

— Proactively trimming and removing vegetation where necessary to keep lines clear and help prevent outages.

— Installing underground power lines in some neighborhoods where data shows trees and vegetation cause the most problems for overhead lines.

All utilities operating less dense electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the Outstanding Reliability Performance in a suburban and rural service area award. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages.

“For 21 years, the ReliabilityOne Awards have highlighted outstanding electric utility providers who are focused on resiliently building a more positive future for their customers,” said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting’s ReliabilityOne Program Director. “We are pleased to name Gulf Power as an industry leader for delivering outstanding service and restoration efforts while balancing customer needs and optimizing investments.”