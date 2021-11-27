Women Build Repurpose Project scheduled Dec. 6

Special to Gannett

On Monday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Habitat for Humanity of Walton County will partner with Mary Hong Studio and The Shard Shop of Grayton Beach for a Women Build Repurpose Project.

The public is invited for fun and crafts as Habitat gears up for Women Build 2022.

For a great cause, Mary Hong will lead her usual ShardWorx Art class for 20% off the normal rate. The Shard Shop is thrilled to invite participants to the new Walton County Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

One part of its mission is to keep quality goods out of landfills. Creating ShardWorx Art uses the same principle. Bring your eclectic mix of old jewelry, broken china, or favorite sea shells and create beautiful art with it.

The class at the ReStore, 2440 U.S. 98 West in Santa Rosa Beach, will be an hour and a half long and each student will create one piece of ShardWorx Art. Art will be available for pick up the next day. All supplies and materials will be provided.