Okaloosa County Legislative Delegation Meeting taking place Dec. 6

Special to Gannett

Representative Jayer Williamson will join Representative Patt Maney and Senators Doug Broxson and George Gainer for the Okaloosa County Legislative Delegation Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Okaloosa County Administrative Building in Shalimar.

To be placed on the Okaloosa County Legislative Delegation meeting agenda, you must submit a speaker form no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Forms may be requested from Rep. Maney’s Legislative Aide at Amelia.Keaton@myfloridahouse.gov.