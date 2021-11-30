Seaside tennis pro has book on Amazon best-sellers list

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Barkhouse Bay Publishing has announced the release of "Look at All That Room Above the Net: Wit and Wisdom from a Lifetime in Tennis," the brand-new book from Seaside resort tennis coach Tracy Townsend.

His book features tennis tips as well as relatable life lessons that anyone can enjoy. Already ranked in the top 10 on the Amazon Best Sellers list for Tennis Books, Townsend’s debut offers a new way for the avid tennis player, the novice, and even those who’ve never picked up a racket to learn more about the game from a master of wit and tennis.

“I walked onto a tennis court for the first time as a 46-year-old at one of Tracy’s clinics in Seaside," said Phil Savage, senior adviser to the New York Jets. "From the first drill, his common-sense coaching and disarming, sarcastic wit resonated with me and sparked an interest in tennis that has since become my competitive outlet.

“This book is a treasure trove of tips, tactics and stories that can help any level player improve their game,” he added.

As a kid learning to play on an asphalt court with a chain link fence for a net, Townsend never imagined he’d run a successful resort tennis program in the world’s first New Urbanist town.

The tennis director in Seaside for over 20 years, Townsend has coached thousands of players who return time after time because they love the tennis community he has created with his magnetic personality, entertaining delivery, and famous “Tracyisms.”

As a tennis instructor, Townsend believes tennis should always be fun, a philosophy that has driven his 35-year teaching career. Now it’s in print so tennis players worldwide can share in the experience.

"Look at All That Room Above the Net" isn’t your ordinary tennis tips book on doubles tennis strategy, the backhand stroke, or advice on improving your serve (although all of those are covered). This book is entertaining — offering fun and funny advice — served up with sarcastic wit that only Townsend can offer.

In between solid tennis pointers for volley technique and forehand tips, you’re reminded that you play because you love tennis. You’re supposed to be having fun on the courts, and as Townsend always says, “Winning is more fun than losing!”

"Look at All That Room Above the Net" is available for order in hardcover at $28. For more information, visit the book’s official landing page and to order, check out the book on Amazon. The book is also available at The Seaside Style flagship store and Sundog Books in Seaside.