City of Destin seeking volunteers
Special to Gannett
DESTIN — The city of Destin is seeking interested and qualified residents to serve on the following boards and committees:
— Board of Adjustment
— Local Planning Agency
— Public Works/Public Safety Committee
— Town Center Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee.
Additional information, descriptions of committee and board functions and applications are available from the city of Destin website at www.cityofdestin.com/Boards-Committees or by contacting Rey Bailey, city clerk at rbailey@cityofdestin.com or call 850-837-4242.