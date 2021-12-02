City of Destin seeking volunteers

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The city of Destin is seeking interested and qualified residents to serve on the following boards and committees:

— Board of Adjustment

— Local Planning Agency

— Public Works/Public Safety Committee

— Town Center Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee.

Additional information, descriptions of committee and board functions and applications are available from the city of Destin website at www.cityofdestin.com/Boards-Committees or by contacting Rey Bailey, city clerk at rbailey@cityofdestin.com or call 850-837-4242.