DES Lunch Menu Dec. 6 - 10

The Destin Log

The menu for Dec. 6-10 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Dec. 6: Crispy chicken smackers w/fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits and choice of milk

• Dec. 7: Taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, seasoned refried beans w/cheese, assorted fruits and choice of milk

• Dec. 8: Chicken corn dog, sweet potato fries, cinnamon apple slices and choice of milk

• Dec. 9: Creamy macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli w/margarine, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Dec. 10: Honey barbecue poppers, steamed carrots, diced peaches and choice of milk