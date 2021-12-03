Whataburger accepting applications for new scholarship program

Special to Gannett

Whataburger has served big, fresh hamburgers for more than 70 years, and served the communities where they do business for just as long.

As part of that community support, Whataburger recently announced the launch of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship program, a $500,000 commitment to help college, university and not-for-profit vocational school students achieve their dreams.

Students can apply between now and Feb. 28, 2022.

Feeding Student Success is Whataburger's signature Community Program at the intersection of food insecurity and education. Whataburger staff wants to remove the obstacles faced by students and help every student reach their greatest potential.

Additional details about the scholarship, eligibility, and application information can be found at https://stories.whataburger.com/.