Harvest of Hope: Destin library collecting food items, hygiene products

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The Destin Library continues its yearly tradition of collecting donations for the Harvest House food pantry now through Jan. 7. Bring your non-perishable food items or personal hygiene products to the library to fill our donation box, then write your name on an ornament to decorate our special Harvest of Hope Christmas tree.

The Harvest House accepts any non-expired, non-perishable food item like canned meats, canned soups and vegetables, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, pasta, powdered milk, and drink mixes. They also welcome donations of toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes, soap, and other hygiene items.

If you have any questions, contact the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.