One Okaloosa EDC launches online Preferred Service Provider Directory

Special to Gannett

One Okaloosa Economic Development Council announced recently that the organization’s Relocation Portal found at https://florida-edc.org/relocate-here has been expanded to include a Preferred Service Provider Directory.

The service providers listed within the new, searchable directory fall within the following 10 categories: Accountants, Bookkeepers and Financial Planners; Architects, Civil Engineers, Planners & Surveyors; Attorneys & Title Companies; Banks & Credit Unions; Healthcare; Homebuilders & Residential Developers; Insurance, Benefits and HR Consulting; Residential Realtors & Property Managers; Schools & Colleges and Utilities.

Recognizing that many local companies regularly recruit personnel from outside the area, One Okaloosa’s Relocation Portal was created as an online resource for individuals who may be exploring opportunities to relocate to Okaloosa County in order to pursue professional opportunities.

The portal includes a jobs board spotlighting local employment opportunities in select sectors, and also features information on public/private schools, healthcare options, real estate, arts and culture and information targeted to transitioning military personnel.

“The Relocation Portal has been well-utilized, especially over the past year as the local labor market has tightened," said Nathan Sparks, One Okaloosa EDC executive director. "With the addition of the Preferred Service Provider Directory, we aim to connect individuals moving to our area with an impressive array of professional services that they may be in need of as they get settled in their new community.

"At the same time, this is yet another way that we can spotlight some of the excellent service providers that support our efforts at One Okaloosa,” he added.