Ruth’s Chris collecting money for Empty Stocking Fund

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Destin is partnering with The Salvation Army in an effort to make this Christmas special for local families in need.

In the local chapter, the Salvation Army is raising money through their Empty Stocking Fund. Make your donations in person at the Red Kettle in the lobby of Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Destin, or online at SalvationArmyFlorida.org.

“I am excited to partner with one of the oldest and most charitable organizations in the world. The Salvation Army was founded in 1865, just 100 short years before Ruth’s Chris Steak House," said R. Tyler Shook, general manager of Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Destin. "Anyone who knew Ruth Fertel, our founder, knew that the spirit of giving was the best part of her legacy, and we are delighted to have an opportunity to continue that here today.”

In the best spirit of Christmas, Ruth's Chris is happy to announce its partnership with Meredith Sommerville of The Empowered Home in decorating our restaurant in world-class traditional Christmas décor. The restaurant is hosting Santa this season and hope that many families will take their photos with him, creating memories that last a lifetime.

All the way from the North Pole, Ruth’s Kris Kringle is here to make your holiday bright and warm as we all remember that the most important part of the holidays is giving to others.

Ruth’s Chris in Destin is located at 15000 Emerald Coast Parkway and is open daily at 5 p.m. Santa will be making his appearance from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 19 and Christmas Eve. For more information on upcoming events and reservations, call 850-837-7884 (RUTH).