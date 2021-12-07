Board of County Commissioners honor outgoing chairman Trey Nick

Special to Gannett

The Walton County Board of County Commissioners presented District 4 Commissioner Trey Nick with a plaque honoring his service as chairman during their Nov. 23 meeting.

“We appreciate your service and we appreciate your dedication to this board,” said District 3 Commissioner Mike Barker.

Each year, the Board of County Commissioners appoints a new chairman and vice-chair. With a unanimous vote, Barker was appointed to serve as the chairman for the upcoming year, while District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell was appointed to serve as the vice-chair. Both appointments will be effective as of the board’s regularly scheduled Dec. 14 meeting, as Nick will officially “pass the gavel” to

Barker.

With a smile on his face, and plaque in hand, Nick was thankful for the support of his colleagues and county staff.

“Thank you so much,” he said. “I appreciate you all giving me the opportunity to serve this past year.”

For more information about the Walton County Board of County Commissioners, visit

www.co.walton.fl.us/112/Commissioners.