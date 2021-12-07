Help Food For Thought feed food insecure children during school break

Special to Gannett

There is still time to help support the children Food For Thought serves this holiday season. With your support, FFT will ensure the children they serve have access to food this Christmas.

The average food insecure child will miss 20 meals over the extended break from school this holiday. FFT's programs will bridge the meal gap and ensure the over 3,000 children enrolled in the program will have a access to the food they need.

Food For Thought will provide these meals via curbside pickups in Walton and Okaloosa counties the week prior to the school breaks to ensure families have all they need for a holiday meal.

Volunteer at volunteer@fftfl.org

Donate food. See food list at www.fftfl.org Donate. Text: FFTHOLIDAY to 44321