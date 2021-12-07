Calling all boats to help light up harbor in annual boat parade

If you’re a last-minute planner for the holidays, don’t fret, there is still time to get that boat registered for the 35th annual Holiday on the Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, set to sail at 6 p.m. Sunday on Destin harbor.

As of early Monday, nine boats had paid their registration and at least four more said they would be entering the parade sponsored by the Destin History and Fishing Museum.

“This is always the same deal, folks wait until the last minute to come in and register,” said Kathy Marler Blue, executive director of the museum.

Last year, nearly 30 boats entered the event.

More:Destin High Sharks to lead out in Destin Christmas Parade with Bruce at the head

“I’ll be here (at the museum) all day Saturday and Sunday. So, we’ll take boats up to at least noon on Sunday,” Blue said.

Entry fee per boat is $25. Prizes will be award in 10 categories from private to charter, tour boats, sailboats, Best Overall and the city of Destin Heritage Award for the boat that represents the historic harbor.

More:City of Destin to host 'Jingle Bell Rock' Christmas Parade Dec. 11

The lighted boat parade will begin on the west end of the harbor and cruise past Margaritaville at HarborWalk Village where judging will take place.

The parade will be visible from the docks and restaurants west of Grand Harbor Condominiums.

The evening will wrap up with fireworks sponsored by HarborWalk Village.