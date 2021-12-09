DES Lunch Menu Dec. 13-17

The menu for Dec. 13-17 at Destin Elementary includes:

Dec. 13: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli w/margarine, diced pears and choice of milk

Dec. 14: Cheese quesadilla with salsa, black beans with salsa, applesauce cup and choice of milk

Dec. 15: Barbecue grilled chicken sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables, assorted fruit and choice of milk

Dec. 16: Salisbury steak with gravy and bread, steamed carrots, citrusy Mandarin oranges and choice of milk

Dec. 17: Cheese pizza, steamed peas, mixed fruit and choice of milk