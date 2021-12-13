Boeing, OneBlood hosting blood drive at Destin Commons

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Give the gift of life this holiday season and join Boeing and OneBlood for the Season of Hope blood drive.

Blood donations are especially needed during the holidays because many people are traveling or on vacation. The need for blood is constant and crucial for patients in our hospitals.

Blood donors receive $20 eGift Card; limited edition Season of Hope T-shirt; wellness check up, blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening

The blood drive takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Boeing Company in Destin Commons, 4100 Legendary, Drive

For more information, visit www.oneblood.org/season or call 1-888-9DONATE (1-888-936-6283)

Appointments can be made in advance and walk-ins welcome.

Generally healthy people ages 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. A photo ID is required.

All OneBlood staff are required to wear masks.

Blood donors are required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. Masks will be provided if a donor does not have one.

Only people who are healthy are eligible to donate blood.