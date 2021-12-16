Destin harbor pump is rebuilt and back in business

The harbor pump is back in business and helping to keep Destin harbor healthy.

The pump station, located off Gulf Shore Drive on the south side of the harbor, has been completely rebuilt, a project six-months in the making.

“The pump had to be rebuilt this fall due to several lingering mechanical and electrical issues we were experiencing,” said Catherine Card, Destin's public information manager.

Components that were replaced included the gear box, propeller (worn due to cavitation), and the vertical drive shaft. In addition, the motor was re-wound due to a short circuit.

“We are currently waiting on a 'Variable Frequency Drive' module that will allow staff to operate the motor at less than 100 output. The addition of this component will provide us with the ability to 'tune' the motor-pump pair to optimize output without placing undue stress on the system,” Card said.

The harbor pump has been in operation since 1992.

Destin harbor is home to the largest fishing fleet in Florida and is a “functionally closed 240-acre water body with water-quality issues that include nitrogen and phosphorus loading,” according to news release from the city.

Nutrients like these can lead to algal blooms, fish kills, cloudy water or odor complaints.

The pump system brings low-nutrient water into the harbor to flush out pollutants and raise the dissolved oxygen levels for fish and other aquatic life.

“The pump brings low-nutrient water from the Gulf of Mexico (1,000 feet offshore) into the Destin harbor at a rate of 40,000-50,000 gallons per minute,” Card said.

“This fresh water input is critical in combating the affect of urbanization, rising water temperatures in the summer and the pollutive effect of stormwater runoff” from such areas as parking lots and roads, she added.

“The pump’s discharge also churns up the water behind the pump station, adding dissolved oxygen to support a healthier environment for fish and other marine life,” Card noted.

The pump’s re-installation began in mid-November with the arrival of a crane and support staff from Gilbert Pump of Fort Walton Beach. And with the reinstallation of the primary components and restoration of power, the pump is back in full operation, according to a news release from the city.

During the cooler months, the plan is to operate the pump for four to five hours a couple days per week, Card said. In the warmer months it will operate four to five hours per day.

The city staff recently performed a dive to inspect and clean the harbor pump’s intake structure located in the Gulf. Divers removed biological growth (primarily plant) from the intake grates, the release said.