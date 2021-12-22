Matthew Jacobs of Navarre earns University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree

Special to Gannett

LINCOLN, NE — Matthew Carlin Jacobs of Navarre was among 1,316 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Dec. 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Jacobs earned a Master of Business Administration from the Office of Graduate Studies.

The graduates are from 41 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.

For the full list of December graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/grads-dec21.