Girl Scout Troop 2070 helps to hand out Christmas dinners at Harvest House

On a cold drizzling rainy day, about a dozen members of the Girl Scout Troop 2070 came out to the Destin Harvest House to hand out Christmas dinners and extra food for the holidays.

“They were actually wheeling out the carts to the families,” said Lori Joyner, director of the Harvest House.

On Monday, Dec. 20, the Harvest House pantry was able to give a gift of a Christmas dinner to 58 families on the Emerald Coast.

The gift is just one way of helping to fill the gap and alleviate monies to be spent on other items such as Christmas gifts or paying bills.

Not only did the Girl Scout Troop help to hand out the food, but they helped to buy some of it for the Harvest House food pantry.

Joyner explained that the troop donated cookies to the Harvest House to be handed out, plus they took some of their proceeds from their cookie sales to go shopping for the house.

“They got the food list that most food pantries use and the girls went out and shopped,” Joyner said.

“They tried to use their money wisely … shopping smartly for a food pantry,” she said.

The troop then delivered the canned goods and other items to the Harvest House and helped to put it on the shelves.

Then on Dec. 20, the day the food was to go out for Christmas dinners, the girls came back to help.

“It was so cute,” Joyner said to see them wheel the food out to the families.