U.S. 98 at Stahlman Avenue traffic signal installation

CHIPLEY — Crews will mobilize equipment and begin constructing drill shaft foundations associated with the installation of a new traffic signal on U.S. 98 at Stahlman Avenue in Destin the week of Monday, Jan. 3.

Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures. The project is anticipated to be complete early 2022.All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway. For additional project information and the latest traffic advisories, follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @MyFDOT_NWFL or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL