DES Lunch Menu Jan. 10 - 14

The menu for Jan. 10-14 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Jan. 10: Crispy chicken smackers with fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits and choice of milk

• Jan. 11: Taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, seasoned refried beans with cheese, assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Jan. 12: Chicken corn dog, sweet potato fries, cinnamon apple slices and choice of milk

• Jan. 13: Creamy macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli with margarine, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Jan. 14: Cheese pizza, steamed carrots, diced peaches and choice of milk