790 on the Gulf moves to new location, now just 790

If you have traveled to east Destin lately, you may have noticed that 790 is no longer on the Gulf of Mexico, but on Emerald Coast Parkway.

790, which got its start on Valentine’s Day in 2003 at 790 Beall Parkway in Fort Walton Beach (thus the name), opened up a second restaurant in Destin at the Crystal Beach Inn known as 790 on the Gulf about 12 years ago.

The Fort Walton Beach restaurant closed in 2014.

Since making the move to the old Jim ‘N Nick’s building at 14073 Emerald Coast Parkway, it’s now just 790, Florida Seafood, Louisiana Flavors.

“We’re excited for the new start,” manager Cristin Clines said.

“New building, fresh start, same friendly faces, same good food,” said Clines, who’s been with the restaurant for 10 years.

With the move came more seating as well as more parking spaces. Clines said they went from being able to seat 50 people to 150.

And 790 hardly missed a beat. From closing the one on Old U.S. 98 to opening on the parkway, the restaurant was only closed 10 days.

“Most of the guys were over here working while the rest of us were over there keeping business going,” Clines said.

About the middle of December, the business shut down for 10 days and it was “all hands-on deck,” she said.

790 reopened on Dec. 27.

And although it’s a new building, it’s still the same menu and the same staff, with a few extras to help cover the floor.

“We have the same menu, same drinks — just a new building. We all came with,” said Clines, who noted that patrons will see a lot of familiar faces.

And in just the first few days after it reopened, It's already had a lot of people coming in.

“We saw a lot of regulars on opening day and throughout the week. A lot of people are happy because we’re closer,” she said.

If you’re new to 790, they specialize in Cajun food.

And with Cajun food comes gumbo. 790 offers duck, chicken and seafood gumbo with a “true dark rue … truly Louisiana gumbo,” Clines said.

Another specialty is the grouper Acadiana, which is a tender fillet of Gulf grouper, pan blackened and topped with crawfish etouffée and served over a bed of andouille yellow rice.

Another favorite is the shrimp marengo. The dish is made with flavorful shrimp simmered in a white wine sauce with butter, tomatoes, garlic, mushrooms, black olives, onions, basil and oregano. Served with andouille yellow rice and grilled French bread.

790 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on holidays.

Happy hour is every day from 3-6 p.m. for food and drinks.

“We have our house margarita's and martinis and beer,” Clines said.

Some of the food offered at happy hour includes the 790 Florentine, which is a fillet of freshwater flakey whitefish lightly floured and fried to golden brown. It is served over fried eggplant and topped with a signature Florentine sauce and New Orleans barbecue shrimp.

The restaurant also has seared tuna, grilled steak and chicken quesadillas and mussels in wine sauce, to name a few.

The building may be new, but remember, “It’s the same friendly faces, same good food,” Clines said.