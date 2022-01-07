Destin High accomplishes more than anticipated in first semester with help from community

After decades of talk about a high school in Destin, and then planning for nearly five years, Destin High School wrapped up its first semester before Christmas and opened the doors up for round two on Wednesday.

“It wasn’t great … I’ll be honest with you. But it went as good as it could have,” said Destin High Principal Christine Cruickshank while sitting in her office. “We had our bumps in the road … but we’re up and running smooth. I’m just happy to see the kids so happy and the parents.”

Some of those bumps were just the process of opening a new school and dealing with COVID.

“I have to say I think we did a lot more than I thought we would be doing in the first semester,” Cruickshank said.

She said she sits down and does a principal report for the board every two weeks and is able to see the progress.

“You look at it and go, wow! … How did all that get done in that amount of time,” she said. “It’s just exciting to see what we got done to offer the students of Destin, from the sports to the leadership to the theater program, band and music. You wouldn’t guess we’ve only been at this for four months.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think it would all be in place the way it is and running and doing the way it is," she added. "It’s special to walk in here every day and see the opportunities we have for the students of Destin.”

Destin High has 295 students in grades nine through 11 and anticipates that number to grow a bit in semester two.

“We’re taking in a few new students,” said Cruickshank, who noted some are move-ins, or moving back to the area or just transferring.

“It’s exciting. It’s just a cool place to be,” she said.

But none of it could have transpired the way it did without the community, Cruickshank emphasized.

“There’s not much, that when we needed something, that we weren’t blessed with something to get it, whether it be a donation or time,” she said, noting the gift of a brand-new school bus to the digital sign out front or people who came out to help get the building ready to open.

“The accomplishments could not have happened without the community,” she added. “My mantra has always been, we’re here for the community and we want to give back to the community at all times.”

One of the bigger accomplishments has been getting the sports programs up and running.

Cruickshank admitted she never thought they would have everything up and running like it has been the past few months.

Last fall, Destin fielded a boys' and girls' golf team, boys' and girls' swim team, cross-country, cheer and volleyball teams.

Then in the winter they have pulled together boys' and girls' basketball as well as soccer, wrestling and competitive cheer.

Sports programs coming up are track and field, softball and baseball, tennis, spring football and possibly flag football.

And the staff for some of these sports are coming from right here in the community.

E.G. Green, a former Fort Walton Beach Viking, will head up the football program and Holly and Fernando Guarachi will coach tennis. Jacob Hill, the golf pro at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club, coached the golf teams.

Plus, the community is helping to house some of the sports. Volleyball and now basketball is played at Destin United Methodist Church in its Family Life Center.

“Destin United Methodist Church … they want us to be there. They are with us every step of the way,” Cruickshank said.

As a matter of fact, on Monday night the place was packed for the basketball game between the Destin Sharks and Paxton Bobcats.

Although Cruickshank had doubts, Athletic Director Phil Dorn was a bit more confident about the sports programs.

"I believed that we could,” Dorn said. “But in the back of my mind was how far would the school go to support it. And the blessing is, they have been supporting everything.

“The biggest surprise for me was seeing the kids gravitate and do what you got to do in a small school … which is play multiple sports,” he added. “The kids have jumped on it and said, 'Let's do it.' It’s real exciting.”

COMING UP

Next week, Destin High will start its application drive for next year.

There will be two information/showcase sessions at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the high school.

“There will be a general meeting in the auditorium where we will talk about the school, the academics, the vision and what we’re all about from athletics, music, band and more,” Cruickshank said.

The showcase part is throughout the school. Every classroom will be open and people will be able to meet the teachers.

Athletics and clubs will have booths set up in the lobby outside the auditorium and in the cafeteria.

On Jan. 20, Destin High will open the application period, and parents and students can start completing the applications and getting them in.

Between Jan. 20 and Feb. 11 the school will have a primary application period.

“We will take applications through that entire time, it doesn’t matter if you are on day one or day 30, (we) put them all in the same pool,” she said.

There will be an opening for a minimum of 150 new spots for students. “Possibly more depending on some of the plans that are in the works right now,” she said.

Students that are already enrolled at the high school do not need to reapply.

“They are in for life,” Cruickshank said with a smile on her face.

Because Destin High is a charter school, it’s an open enrollment, she noted. “Everybody has the same opportunity. ... It’s not based on grades.”

Nevertheless, she said, “Destin is our focus area and they do have priority application. ... If we go to a lottery, Destin has priority.

“But we can take students who want the Destin experience from surrounding areas. We’re not a zone school.”

And the Destin High “experience” is taking hold.

“We’re starting to get that feeling of culture and family here now ... that it's a place to be,” Cruickshank said. "Being smaller helps. We know our kids. We know our families. That helps a lot. But the culture we’re building here is that we’re more than a school; we’re a family. We’re working together for the success of the students.

“It’s exciting to see … the vision the board has truly become a reality. And beyond our greatest expectations for year one,” she added.