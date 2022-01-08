Annual parking passes available for Henderson Beach and Joe’s Bayou Boat Launch to Destin residents

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Residents who reside full-time within the incorporated area of Destin are eligible to receive up to two free Resident Annual parking passes (per household) for use in paid parking areas along Scenic Highway 98 in Crystal Beach, Gulf Shore Drive in Holiday Isle, and the Harbor District. Passes are available at city hall and online.

All City of Destin residents who reside within the incorporated city limits of Destin are eligible to purchase an annual resident beach pass from the city for $30 (valid Jan. 1-Dec. 31). The fee for senior citizens aged 65 and up is $25. This pass is only valid at Henderson Beach State Park. Residents must provide proof of residency at the time of purchase. Passes may be obtained at Destin City Hall or the Destin Community Center.

Free annual Joe’s Bayou Boat Launch passes are available for Destin residents who reside within the incorporated city limits of Destin (one pass per household). Passes can be obtained at Destin City Hall or the Destin Community Center. Residents must provide a valid driver license showing Destin residency, as well as their boat and trailer registration information. Residents may purchase additional boat launch passes for $50 each. The daily fee for non-pass holders is $20. Non-residents may purchase annual Joe's Bayou Boat Launch passes for $205 each. Boat registration must be provided. If a trailer registration is applicable to your state, please provide the registration as well. All passes are available to obtain online at www.cityofdestin.com/annualpass.

To find out if you live in the incorporated area of Destin, please visit www.cityofdestin.com/605/Am-I-in-the-City-Limits. For more information, please call Destin City Hall at 850-837-4242