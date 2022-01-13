Apartment rent is up, but starting to stabilize at the start of the new year

Apartments seem to be popping up everywhere in Destin, but also going up is the rent.

The pricing of apartment rentals is “seriously up,” said Mike Kent of Progressive Management in Destin.

Kent, along with his wife Gayle, founded the company in 1995 and now manage about 1,000 units and 60 associations.

“We have a lot of rentals,” said Kent, who noted that most of their apartments are in Crestview and Fort Walton Beach but do have some smaller apartments in Destin as well as single-family houses.

As for the prices going up, “We’ve watched it for a long time. … It’s very cyclical," Kent said. “I’ve never seen rents for smaller, particularly older apartments be as high as they are right now.

“It’s squeezing out the folks that have to live somewhere but can’t afford anything else. So, they are paying more and more percentage of their income just to have a place to live,” he added. “They have probably gone up 25 percent in the last 12 to 18 months.”

Destin Apartments, which has 12 units off Calhoun Avenue is one complex that has gone up in rent.

However, things seem to have stabilized a bit here at the first of the year.

“Could be that the big wave of people moving here has slowed down,” Kent said.

According to Rob Warnock, senior research associate at Apartment List, Destin had 159 apartments available for rent as of Jan. 12.

“The new year has brought some much-needed relief to the rental market,” Warnock said in an email. “Across the nation, rent prices fell 0.2% last month, representing the country’s first measurable price decline since 2020.

“This, of course, comes after a period of tremendous rent growth, when prices rose nearly 18% in less than a year. So, prices remain high, but have turned a corner.”

Some of the rentals listed on the Apartment List website include one-bedroom units for $1,605 and two bedrooms for $2,120 at The Preserve at Henderson Beach, or one-bedroom units at Sea Glass on Commons Drive for $2,011. At Legacy on the Bay, a one-bedroom lists at $1,701 and a two-bedroom costs $2,182.

According to Warnock, rents in Destin decreased 1.7% last month, compared to a 0.2% national decrease.

“The recent decrease in rent prices is consistent with what we're seeing across most of the country, as fewer people move during the winter months and therefore apartment demand (and prices) see a decline,” he said.

Kent agreed that things have stabilized somewhat.

“Maybe people are finding that it’s difficult to find a place to live, rent or buy … so they are deciding to stay where they are and not move here,” he said. “Overall, I think we are all seeing that it’s not nearly as frantic as it was last year.”