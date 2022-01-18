More man-power needed for crowd control at annual Christmas Parade

It's only been a month since Santa Claus rode down Harbor Boulevard in Destin atop a fire truck, waving and tossing out candy to kick off the Christmas season, but organizers are already planning for next year.

And they need your help.

“We need service groups to help with crowd control,” said Lisa Firth, park and recreation director for the city of Destin.

Firth and the organizers were grateful for the help they received from the Rotary Club this past year to help keep people back and safe, but more help is needed.

Christmas on parade:From the highway to the waterway, Christmas came to town in Destin over the weekend

Over the years, the Destin Christmas parade, which recently rolled out its 37th edition with the theme Jingle Bell Rock, has become so popular that it draws people by the thousands.

The people line sidewalks on the northside of Harbor Boulevard (U.S. 98) to wait and watch as the floats, bands and civic groups pass by. But before you know it, the children along with adults have ventured into the first lane to pick up candy, being tossed out by parade entrants.

“Safety is what I’m truly concerned about,” said Cheryl Wyren, parade committee member.

In the past, the parade committee has looked at putting up a barricade to keep the people back, but it was not cost effective. The committee even talked about not throwing candy.

Not throwing candy, they ultimately decided, was not an option.

Another Destin tradition:Blessing of the Fleet a community tradition, for fishermen and clergy

“You can’t stop the candy … (you) don’t want to take their joy,” Wyren said.

The committee hopes by adding a bit more man-power with boots on the ground, they will be able to keep people back and safe.

The parade this past year had 77 entrants.

The Destin High School’s mascot, Bruce the shark, along with principal Christine Cruickshank, the band and other club organizations from the school served as grand marshal for the event.

“They really kicked off the parade well … they set a good mood,” said committee member Angie Fears.

“And we loved the band at the front of the parade,” Wyren added.

Destin High in the news:Destin High accomplishes more than anticipated in first semester with help from community

More:Destin High Sharks to lead out in Destin Christmas Parade with Bruce at the head

“Everybody seemed to have a good time,” Fears said.

“And you could tell a lot of time was put into the floats for the parade … we appreciate them all,” Wyren said.

Not only did the entrants in the parade do a good job with their floats, but for their entry fee they were asked to bring a donation of a toy.

“We got everything from Barbie Dolls to bicycles,” Firth said.

The toys were given to the Destin United Methodist Church, who distributed them to those in need during the holidays.

If interested in helping with the 38th annual Destin Christmas Parade of 2022, contact the Destin Community Center at 850-654-5184.