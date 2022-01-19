Destin History and Fishing Museum's Annual Gumbo Contest and Silent Auction canceled

For the second year in a row, the Destin History and Fishing Museum is pulling the plug on the annual Gumbo Contest and Silent Auction set for the end of January.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we have had to cancel our Gumbo Contest and Silent Auction for the year,” said Kathy Marler-Blue, executive director of the museum.

“Between COVID and staffing shortages we did not have the resources to put the event on,” Blue said.

The museum board made the difficult decision at their regular meeting on Wednesday after much discussion.

“As a 501C-3 Non-Profit, this is difficult to lose a fundraiser,” Blue said, noting the gumbo contest/auction has been the museum’s biggest fundraiser.

Between the ticket sales for the event and bids on packages, the event held at the Destin Community Center raised more than $16,000 for the museum in January 2020. However, the event was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic, the first time in 15 years, and now again this year.

Nevertheless, the museum has several events coming up this year. The first being an Open House on Feb. 9. People who have never been to the museum or haven’t been in a long time will want to take advantage of this “free admission” day at the museum from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

During the Open House there will be a showing of “Sand in My Soul” at 10 a.m. as well as a couple of speakers scheduled. Local historian Hank Klein will speak at noon about the early influence of Pensacola on Destin and then at 2 p.m. Destin Fishing Rodeo Weighmaster Bruce Cheves will spin a few fish tales.

Next on the list is a “Night at the Museum” slated for March 11, which will include an auction. Then get ready for another Fish Fry on the museum grounds in April.

MORE FROM THE MUSEUM

The Destin History and Fishing Museum had its best December of record for attendance, with 839 visitors.

“That’s the best in 16 years,” Blue said.

And it wasn’t just a big influx of snowbirds, but a lot of multi-generational people, she added.

Not only were the numbers for December up, but the numbers as a whole for 2021. For the year, the museum had 12,427 visitors. That set a new annual attendance record for the museum, beating previous record of 12,140 visitors in 2017.

The museum also welcomed three new board members, Muri Kersanac, Rick Moore and Michael Norberg.