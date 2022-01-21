Alvin's Island, destroyed by fire last year, may soon be demolished

It’s been almost a year since a three-alarm fire at Alvin’s Island in Destin backed up traffic for miles as firefighters from around Okaloosa and Walton counties battled the blaze for more than six hours.

After the fire on March 25, 2021, ripped through the building, the state Fire Marshal's Office investigation found no indication of arson.

According to Destin Fire Chief Kevin Sasser, the fire started in the back of the storage area upstairs and was believed to be electrical.

Either way, what’s left of the building has been getting worse for wear.

The temporary netting that surrounded the building is gone and boards cover the holes left in the structure.

The day after the fire, Sasser said, “the building is going to have to be torn down. It’s a total loss. It’s gutted.”

"It shouldn’t take much to tear it down,” Sasser said Tuesday morning, noting all that was left was a shell of a building.

And demolition day may be getting close.

The city of Destin received a permit application on Jan. 11 to tear down the building.

“The permit is currently under review by staff,” said Catherine Card, the city's public information manager.

According to staff, once the permit is approved, the contractor has 180 days to act.

“A permit is valid for up to 180 days unless an inspection is performed and passed. Once an inspection is performed and passed the permit is valid for a continual 180 days or till next inspection is performed and extend the timeline,” according to staff.

Will Alvin’s Island rebuild on the same site?

“Staff has had previous pre-application meetings with owner's representee regarding building back another Alvin’s Island and correspondence regarding the submittal of a permit for New Commercial Structure with new building plan design,” according to an email from city staff.

Alvin’s Island already has two other stores nearby. Store No. 749 is at Harbor Boulevard and Airport Road, while store No. 318 is on the south side of Harbor Boulevard across from Big Kahuna’s Water and Adventure Park.

From the Marler Bridge to Miramar Beach, there are seven Alvin’s Island stores.