DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Flying high as activities and events begin to unfold

Mary Pierce

Before I start reporting on all that’s happening, I’d like to give a special shout-out to Cheryl Jones of Jones and Company. Cheryl and her band performed for the Destin Snowbird’s general meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. They were so entertaining and enjoyable that a unanimous decision was made to invite them back. However, no one knew the invitation would be extended and accepted so soon.

Like everyone else, the snowbirds have been faced with a lot of uncertainty due to the virus. On short notice, we lost the services of a scheduled performer. Cheryl took the call and stepped in, (albeit without her “Company”) to the delight of both the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 gatherings. She has also agreed to be the entertainment for the Monday, Feb. 14 Valentine Dinner Dance. It’s a wonder how Cheryl can fit us into her busy schedule. She and her Company are booked every Sunday from 4 - 8 p.m. at A.J.’s on Destin harbor, and every Friday from 7 - 10 p.m. at Bric-A-Brac’s

But to hear her sing, it’s obvious that she thoroughly enjoys what she is doing. She exudes a love of both music and people. Thank you, Cheryl Jones!

The first planned weekly bus trip to Biloxi took place on Monday, Jan. 10. Gamers paid $25 if they were part of a twosome or $38 if they were a single. Everyone received $20 back in free play from the I.P. Casino. Two participants received $15 food vouchers for having January birthdays. There were no reports of big jackpots won, but a fun time was had by all. No doubt, word-of-mouth will initiate more interest. Sign-up sheets are available at every Tuesday morning meeting.

As in years past, Northwest Florida State College offered complimentary tickets for the Saturday, Jan. 15 men’s basketball game. Snowbird guests were treated to an exciting rivalry between the Raiders and Pensacola State College. Northwest Florida emerged victorious defeating the Pirates 65-54.

Tickets to David Seering’s Children in Crisis Benefit Concert won’t be complimentary, but they will be selling like hotcakes, especially after David’s amazing performance at the Jan. 18, Tuesday morning meeting. David’s range of talent knows no bounds, and he delighted his audience with a variety of songs, but the highlight of his visit was a sampling of what can be expected at his upcoming benefit performance, “A Night at the Cabaret,” on Monday, Feb. 21, at Shoreline Church on Palmetto Street. Tickets will continue to be available in the back of the meeting room each Tuesday morning.

The bus trip to Todd Herendeen’s Dinner Theater in Panama City has been sold out, but those who were unable to get a ticket are still in luck. Todd will be the entertainer at the Tuesday, Jan. 25, meeting. He will also be at Lulu’s that same day from 3 - 6 p.m. for the scheduled T.G.I.T. (Thank Goodness It’s Tuesday) party. Tickets for that are $5 at the door and membership badges will need to be shown.

The Singles Friendship Club will also meet after Tuesday’s meeting. The venue this week will be at The Back Porch.

For those snowbirds who are just arriving, there have been some major changes made to this season’s schedule. There will only be one meeting each Tuesday morning, and it will begin at 10 a.m. Registrations will take place from 8:45 - 9:45 before the meetings.

Monday, Jan. 24, will be the only Harbor Party cruise offered this season. Tickets may be sold out by the time this is printed, but interested persons should contact Ruth Beckett 616-570-7818 or rabeckettemail@yahoo.com.

More information on everything can always be found on the website at Thedestinsnowbirds.com. Also, please join out group Facebook page, The Destin Snowbirds.

Mary Pierce, publicity director, is from Toledo, Ohio, and can be reached at 419-250-9377 or destinsbclub.publicity@gmail.com. She will be writing the weekly column for the papers, so if you have something to share, contact her.