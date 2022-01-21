Perfect in South Walton 2022 winners announced
WALTON COUNTY — Visit South Walton has announced the 2022 Perfect in South Walton award winners. The annual awards, now in its eighth
year, are nominated and voted upon by visitors and residents alike and recognizes local restaurants, businesses and events in a variety of categories.
“The Perfect in South Walton awards are a great opportunity for us to celebrate local businesses, to help them feel a little love from locals and visitors who have made great memories thanks to the people working hard to create a special experience for them,” says Visit South Walton Director of Communications Matt Algarin. “It’s one of the ways we support those businesses and help remind visitors of the many reasons they have to come back again.”
You can view all the winners at Perfectinsouthwalton.com and flip through the digital Perfect in South Walton 2022 Guide.
Here are this year’s Perfect in South Walton Award winners listed by Category:
ACTIVITIES/SHOPPING
Best Art Gallery/Studio:
Diamond: Saczynski Gallery
Platinum: The Blue Giraffe
Gold: Justin Gaffrey Studio
Best Clothing Boutique:
Diamond: Mercantile
Platinum: Willow Boutique
Gold: Indigo
Best Event:
Diamond: 30A Songwriters Festival
Platinum: Sandestin Wine Festival
Gold: Digital Graffiti
Best Golf Course:
Diamond: Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club
Platinum: Camp Creek Golf Club
Gold: Raven Golf Club
Best Jewelry Boutique:
Diamond: La Vie Est Belle
Platinum: Jewelry of 30A
Gold: McCaskill & Company
Best Kids Attraction:
Diamond: The Hub 30A
Platinum: Village of Baytowne Wharf
Gold: Camp WaterColor
Best Park/Nature Locale:
Diamond: Grayton Beach State Park
Platinum: Eden Gardens State Park
Gold: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park
Best Shopping Area:
Diamond: Grand Boulevard at Sandestin
Platinum: Seaside Merchants
Gold: Silver Sands Premium Outlets
Best Tennis Facility:
Diamond: WaterColor Tennis by MatchPoint Resorts
Platinum: Rosemary Beach Racquet Club
Gold: Sandestin Tennis Center
ACCOMMODATIONS
Best Bed & Breakfast/Inn:
Diamond: Hibiscus Coffee & Guesthouse
Platinum: Rosemary Beach Inn
Gold: Residence Inn by Marriott Sandestin
Best Hotel/Resort:
Diamond: The Pearl Hotel
Platinum: WaterColor Inn & Resort
Gold: Hotel Effie
Best Rental Management Company:
Diamond: 360 Blue
Platinum: 30A Beach Girls
Gold: Cottage Rental Agency
FOOD/DRINKS
Best Breakfast:
Diamond: Donut Hole
Platinum: Black Bear Bread Co.
Gold: The Perfect Pig
Best Casual Dining:
Diamond: The Red Bar
Platinum: Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar
Gold: The Bay
Best Coffee House:
Diamond: Amavida Coffee Roasters
Platinum: Bad Ass Coffee
Gold: 2 Birds Coffee + Café
Best Craft Beer Selection:
Diamond: Grayton Beer Company
Platinum: The Craft Bar
Gold: Growler Garage
Best Fine Dining:
Diamond: Café Thirty-A
Platinum: Vue on 30A
Gold: Restaurant Paradis
Best Happy Hour:
Diamond: Great Southern Café
Platinum: Hurricane Oyster Bar
Gold: Amici 30A Italian Kitchen
Best Lunch:
Diamond: Chanticleer Eatery
Platinum: Bud & Alley’s
Gold: Cowgirl Kitchen
Best Sweet Treats:
Diamond: Blue Mountain Bakery
Platinum: Blue Mountain Beach Creamery
Gold: Pecan Jack’s
Best Wine List:
Diamond: The Wine Bar/Wine World
Platinum: Cuvee 30A
Gold: Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood
SERVICES
Best Beach Photographer:
Diamond: Chandler Williams/Modus Photography
Platinum: Ashley Nichole Photography
Gold: Jose David Cantu/JDC Photo
Best Beach Service Provider:
Diamond: La Dolce Vita
Platinum: Jake’s Beach Service
Gold: South Walton Beach Chair Guys
Best Fishing Charter:
Diamond: Reel 30A
Platinum: Florida Boy Adventures
Gold: Santa Rosa Charters
Best Local Musician or Band:
Diamond: Forrest Williams Band
Platinum: Chris Alvarado
Gold: Luke Langford Band
Best Outdoor Adventure Company:
Diamond: YOLO Board
Platinum: BOTE Grayton
Gold: Adventure 30A
Best Spa:
Diamond: Serenity by the sea Spa
Platinum: Spa Pearl
Gold: Spa Lilliana
VENUES
Best Conference Space:
Diamond: Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort
Platinum: Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa
Gold: WaterColor LakeHouse
Best Live Music Venue:
Diamond: The Red Bar
Platinum: The Hub 30A
Gold: AJ’s Grayton Beach
Best Wedding Venue:
Diamond: The Chapel at Seaside
Platinum: Eden Gardens State Park
Gold: Vue on 30A