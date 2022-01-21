Perfect in South Walton 2022 winners announced

Special to Gannett

WALTON COUNTY — Visit South Walton has announced the 2022 Perfect in South Walton award winners. The annual awards, now in its eighth

year, are nominated and voted upon by visitors and residents alike and recognizes local restaurants, businesses and events in a variety of categories.

“The Perfect in South Walton awards are a great opportunity for us to celebrate local businesses, to help them feel a little love from locals and visitors who have made great memories thanks to the people working hard to create a special experience for them,” says Visit South Walton Director of Communications Matt Algarin. “It’s one of the ways we support those businesses and help remind visitors of the many reasons they have to come back again.”

You can view all the winners at Perfectinsouthwalton.com and flip through the digital Perfect in South Walton 2022 Guide.

Here are this year’s Perfect in South Walton Award winners listed by Category:

ACTIVITIES/SHOPPING

Best Art Gallery/Studio:

Diamond: Saczynski Gallery

Platinum: The Blue Giraffe

Gold: Justin Gaffrey Studio

Best Clothing Boutique:

Diamond: Mercantile

Platinum: Willow Boutique

Gold: Indigo

Best Event:

Diamond: 30A Songwriters Festival

Platinum: Sandestin Wine Festival

Gold: Digital Graffiti

Best Golf Course:

Diamond: Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club

Platinum: Camp Creek Golf Club

Gold: Raven Golf Club

Best Jewelry Boutique:

Diamond: La Vie Est Belle

Platinum: Jewelry of 30A

Gold: McCaskill & Company

Best Kids Attraction:

Diamond: The Hub 30A

Platinum: Village of Baytowne Wharf

Gold: Camp WaterColor

Best Park/Nature Locale:

Diamond: Grayton Beach State Park

Platinum: Eden Gardens State Park

Gold: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park

Best Shopping Area:

Diamond: Grand Boulevard at Sandestin

Platinum: Seaside Merchants

Gold: Silver Sands Premium Outlets

Best Tennis Facility:

Diamond: WaterColor Tennis by MatchPoint Resorts

Platinum: Rosemary Beach Racquet Club

Gold: Sandestin Tennis Center

ACCOMMODATIONS

Best Bed & Breakfast/Inn:

Diamond: Hibiscus Coffee & Guesthouse

Platinum: Rosemary Beach Inn

Gold: Residence Inn by Marriott Sandestin

Best Hotel/Resort:

Diamond: The Pearl Hotel

Platinum: WaterColor Inn & Resort

Gold: Hotel Effie

Best Rental Management Company:

Diamond: 360 Blue

Platinum: 30A Beach Girls

Gold: Cottage Rental Agency

FOOD/DRINKS

Best Breakfast:

Diamond: Donut Hole

Platinum: Black Bear Bread Co.

Gold: The Perfect Pig

Best Casual Dining:

Diamond: The Red Bar

Platinum: Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar

Gold: The Bay

Best Coffee House:

Diamond: Amavida Coffee Roasters

Platinum: Bad Ass Coffee

Gold: 2 Birds Coffee + Café

Best Craft Beer Selection:

Diamond: Grayton Beer Company

Platinum: The Craft Bar

Gold: Growler Garage

Best Fine Dining:

Diamond: Café Thirty-A

Platinum: Vue on 30A

Gold: Restaurant Paradis

Best Happy Hour:

Diamond: Great Southern Café

Platinum: Hurricane Oyster Bar

Gold: Amici 30A Italian Kitchen

Best Lunch:

Diamond: Chanticleer Eatery

Platinum: Bud & Alley’s

Gold: Cowgirl Kitchen

Best Sweet Treats:

Diamond: Blue Mountain Bakery

Platinum: Blue Mountain Beach Creamery

Gold: Pecan Jack’s

Best Wine List:

Diamond: The Wine Bar/Wine World

Platinum: Cuvee 30A

Gold: Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood

SERVICES

Best Beach Photographer:

Diamond: Chandler Williams/Modus Photography

Platinum: Ashley Nichole Photography

Gold: Jose David Cantu/JDC Photo

Best Beach Service Provider:

Diamond: La Dolce Vita

Platinum: Jake’s Beach Service

Gold: South Walton Beach Chair Guys

Best Fishing Charter:

Diamond: Reel 30A

Platinum: Florida Boy Adventures

Gold: Santa Rosa Charters

Best Local Musician or Band:

Diamond: Forrest Williams Band

Platinum: Chris Alvarado

Gold: Luke Langford Band

Best Outdoor Adventure Company:

Diamond: YOLO Board

Platinum: BOTE Grayton

Gold: Adventure 30A

Best Spa:

Diamond: Serenity by the sea Spa

Platinum: Spa Pearl

Gold: Spa Lilliana

VENUES

Best Conference Space:

Diamond: Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort

Platinum: Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Gold: WaterColor LakeHouse

Best Live Music Venue:

Diamond: The Red Bar

Platinum: The Hub 30A

Gold: AJ’s Grayton Beach

Best Wedding Venue:

Diamond: The Chapel at Seaside

Platinum: Eden Gardens State Park

Gold: Vue on 30A