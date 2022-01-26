Destin Fishing Rodeo membership meeting set; Miss Destin pageant date moved up

Before a line ever hits the water for the 74th Destin Fishing Rodeo in October, there’s a lot of things that have to happen.

The general membership meeting slated for 5 p.m., Feb. 10 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar on Destin harbor.

This is a chance for anyone who wants to be involved in the Rodeo to come and check out what it is all about.

The Rodeo is Destin’s longest running tradition and takes place every October bringing in more than 35,000 anglers from all over the United States.

It is a volunteer-based non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote recreational fishing in Destin. This past year, the Rodeo had about 300 boats participate from charter to private boats bringing in 1,093 fish that made the leaderboard.

But to make the Rodeo happen, volunteers are needed, and the general membership meeting is a chance to get plugged in.

“We need people whose interests range from fishing to beauty pageants and everything in between,” said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Rodeo.

Memberships will be available at the meeting for $25 for individuals and $35 for families. Corporate memberships are also available for $75.

Also at the general meeting, three directors to the board will be elected. The slate of candidates recommended by the nominating committee are Tim Broom, Allen Staples and Amber Helton. There will be write-in spaces available for additional nominations, but voting is limited to members in good standing.

Some changes to the Miss Destin pageant could also be coming.

The Miss Destin pageant is not a beauty contest; the girls are judged on personality, communication skills and availability to serve at the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo in October. Along with the title of Miss Destin, the winner will receive a $2,000 academic scholarship.

The pageant is usually held in early May, but this year the pageant is being moved up to March 12 and application deadline is Feb. 18.

“We’re moving the pageant dates up because with the way that spring break and proms and Easter are falling,” Donaldson said. “Our best alternative was to move it up a few weeks so that we could accommodate all our events without being interrupted by one of the school events.”

The leadup to the pageant has different events for the girls to attend such as a judge's tea, harbor cruise and other socials.

All contestants must be high school students (sophomore, junior or senior) on the day of the contest and must have a 32541, 32540 or 32550 zip code. They must be single and never married, and must live within the boundaries of the Destin Bridge, south shore of Choctawhatchee Bay, eastern boundaries of Sandestin and the Gulf of Mexico.

If interested, contact Donaldson at 850-837-6734.

In the days ahead there will be chances for volunteers to serve on a rules committee for the Rodeo as well as a chance to buy an ad in the Rodeo book or sponsor a division.

"It takes a village ... a village of volunteers to make the Rodeo happen," Donaldson said.