Impact100 of Northwest Florida 2022 Membership Recruitment Events

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

Impact100 NWF is recruiting members to join in support of the 2022 grant period. Nonprofits need support to provide services to those in need in Okaloosa and Walton County. Women 18 years or older can come to a membership event, meet the members and learn how they can become a positive force for good in their local community.

The scheduled 2022 in-person Membership Recruitment Events are as follows:

• Jan. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Surfing Deer in Seagrove Beach

• Feb. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 790 in Destin

• Feb. 27 from 12:30-2 p.m. on the Solaris yacht docked at Sandestin Marina

• March 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Clemenza’s at Uptown Station in Fort Walton Beach

• March 15 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Fort Walton Yacht Club in Fort Walton Beach

• March 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 3rd Planet Brewery in Niceville

• April 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Destin

The scheduled 2022 virtual Membership Recruitment Events on Zoom are:

• Feb. 5 from 9-10 a.m.at Coffee Connection

• March 29 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Sharing the Vision

• April 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Ready, Set, Grow

Dates and locations may be added or subject to change. For up-to-date details, visit www.impactnwf.org.or Facebook page @ImpactNWF.

For women between the ages of 21 to 39 who may not have the financial resources to join Impact100 NWF, we offer a scholarship called the Next Gen Program.

Young women have an opportunity to become Impact100 NWF members and engage with the community while learning the lessons of philanthropy. The program aims to empower these women to be ambassadors for a generation that is dedicated to giving and serving in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

To find out more and to apply for a Next Gen scholarship, visit www.impactnwf.org/nextgen-program/Impact100.

Impact100 NWF's successful community outreach has granted over $3.6 million in Okaloosa and Walton counties over the past 10 years. The mission of Impact100 NWF is to financially support nonprofit organizations in Okaloosa and Walton Counties by empowering women as philanthropists and leaders, by bridging the geographic areas of our region and by leveraging the talents of diverse women to be a positive force for good in our communities.