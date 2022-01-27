Chili Cookoff is this Sunday at the American Legion Post 296 in Destin

Has Carol Spinks ever won the American Legion Post 296 Chili Cookoff? “Heck no,” she said. But that doesn’t stop her from entering.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” Spinks said. “We laugh and have fun … and it’s comfort food.”

Spinks is just one of about a dozen or more who will be entering the American Legion Post 296 Chili Cookoff on Jan. 30 at the post off Main Street in Destin.

It doesn’t cost to enter your crockpot of chili, but it does cost $10 to taste them and cast a vote for your favorite, according to Sandy Lichauer, the organizer of the event.

More about town:Applications now available for prospective students at Destin High

People are asked to have their chili, about 7-8 quarts, at the post by 1:30 p.m. and the tasting is from 2-4 p.m.

Lichauer said there will be plug-ins available to keep the chili hot.

Although Spinks wasn’t giving out any secrets as to how she makes her chili, she said “it’s the love you put into it” that makes it special.

“Plus, I put beans in it … they say you’re not supposed to, but it’s mine to do whatever with,” she said.

Another repeat to the chili cookoff is Raye Volkman. A couple of years ago, Volkman came in about fifth out of about 21 pots of chili.

“I enter because I’m competitive,” Volkman said.

Event canceled:Destin History and Fishing Museum's Annual Gumbo Contest and Silent Auction canceled

Help needed:More manpower needed for crowd control at annual Christmas Parade

“And you get bragging rights at the club,” she added. “The flavor has to be robust.”

She starts the preparation for her chili the day before.

Volkman wants to win, but more than that, she said, “It’s just fun to be there.”

Spinks agrees. “I just like being there.”

The Legion will be open for all to come out and taste and vote on their favorite chili on Sunday, Jan. 30 from 2-4 p.m. If you’d like to enter, have your pot of chili at the Legion by 1:30 p.m.

First place is a $50, second place winner will get a Monday Night Bingo pack worth $20, and third place winner will get Sunday Breakfast at the post.

All proceeds from the event go to the Sons of the American Legion, and for improvements at the post.