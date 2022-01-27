DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Birds don't let cold weather stop all their activities

Mary Pierce

What a week!

Last Monday, Jan. 24, was the first (and possibly only) Harbor Party Boat Cruise. Cloudy skies and chili temperatures couldn’t deter this chockablock flock of northern birds from drinking and dancing to their favorite Bobby D tunes while scouring the gulf for dolphins.

Then, Todd Herendeen was Tuesday morning’s meeting entertainer. When Todd comes to Destin, he always brings his beautiful, melodious wife Angel, his band, and a host of others including Elvis, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, and Neil Diamond. Snowbirds can never get enough of him, and much to the delight of many, he stuck around to captivate the crowd at Lulu’s, Tuesday afternoon for the first T.G.I.T. (Thank Goodness it’s Tuesday) party. And there was more!

Last Thursday’s newly initiated bus trip to The Todd Herendeen Dinner Theater in Panama City was a completely sold-out smash. No doubt it will become an annual event. I hope to have photos from all these events with my next article.

The season’s first Nine & Wine & Whine was held on Monday, Jan. 17, at Shalimar Pointe Golf Club. A field of 20 golfers enjoyed the crisp sunshine and camaraderie of this traditionally favorite event. Even though, due to COVID concerns, the numbers were down, chairpersons Diane DeVincent and Judy Kilpeck ensured that all who turned out had a fun time. After nine holes of golf, the group was invited into the clubhouse for a light dinner and a chance to win prizes. The next Nine & Wine & Whine will be on Jan. 31, again at Shalimar Point Golf Club. Check the Website WWW.thedestinsnowbirds.com) for tee-times, or contact Diane at 248-982-6757 or dianedevincent@gmail.com.

It is also because of the low membership numbers that chairperson Brenda Murphy has decided to postpone the annual Ladies Scrambles until next season. Most area golf courses want a guaranteed minimum number of players before they’ll offer a “shotgun start.” Because the Ladies Scrambles has always included a luncheon and an awards ceremony, a shotgun start is essential to the success of the event. Brenda decided it would be more prudent to begin planning for an exciting newly revamped outing next season. (I’m suggesting that she give it a new, fun name like “Chicks with Sticks,” or “Queens of the Greens,” but I’m not feeling cooperative vibes on that. In any case, watch for details to be published on the website.

Our amazing crafters have a new Chairperson. Char Myers from Bear Lake, Michigan, is taking over, and has organized a craft show for Tuesday, Feb. 1, at The Roost, before the snowbird meeting. Char can be contacted at 231-690-0084.

Another reason to attend Tuesday morning’s meeting is to enjoy the impressive talent offered by Northwest Florida State College. The Voices of Northwest Florida is a troupe of the college’s most talented vocalists who are trained in a variety of renderings that includes patriotic, inspirational, and pop music.

And, finally, an important reason to show up on Tuesday morning is to purchase tickets for the Feb. 16 fashion show (if any still exist), the February 20 – 21 Mardi Gras trip to New Orleans, The Can/Am Cup golf tournament, or to sign up for the Monday casino trips. In the back of the gym, representatives from Children-in-Crisis will be selling tickets for the David Seering Benefit Concert, “A Night at the Cabaret.”

Immediately after the meeting, the Singles Friendship Club will head over to Mimmo’s for their weekly luncheon. Registration Chair Linda Zukonik has asked me to remind everyone that the last registration of the season is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. However, since some snowbirds will just be arriving on that day, she suggests that perhaps friends of the latecomers could submit their names to the registration committee on Feb. 1, then the newly arrived could pay on Tuesday, Feb. 8. However, by the 8th, the registration room will be closed, so they will find Linda in the gym, in front of the stage, selling storage space tickets. More information on purchasing storage space tickets will be included in next week’s article, or you can find it on the website.

On a final note, for those who like to plan well in advance, Past President Don Cooksey and his wife Carol are planning to chair a 5-night Caribbean Cruise, leaving from Mobile, Alabama, Jan. 21 – 26, 2023. More information will be forthcoming.

Mary Pierce, publicity director, is from Toledo, Ohio, and can be reached at 419-250-9377 or destinsbclub.publicity@gmail.com. She will be writing the weekly column for the papers, so if you have something to share, contact her.