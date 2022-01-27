Geek Lights on the Corner collects $9,800 for struggling single moms

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

BLUEWATER BAY — The Geek Lights on the Corner Lights and Music Show recently presented $8,826.76 to Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms, aka CALM.

The amount represents the total of visitor donations collected during the recently completed 14th season of the Geek Lights on the Corner, which took place at the corner of Bluewater Boulevard and Antiqua Way Nov. 29 to Jan. 7.

“I want to make sure everyone knows that this donation comes from the show’s fans, not from us,” said Jeff Werner, proprietor of the show. “Your incredible generosity broke every donation record that we track. I’m very proud of how much you’ve helped CALM to do their mission, and you should be proud yourselves.”

After the initial $8,826.76 donation was made, CALM received an additional $1,000 donation earmarked for Geek Lights on the Corner, Werner said. That brings the total donation to $9,8826.76.

CALM is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) organization with the self-proclaimed mission to “break the generational bonds of poverty for single moms and their children in Northwest Florida.” CALM operates a transitional home in Niceville where eligible moms go through a five-month course to learn how to live independently and then transition into a new life.

The Geek Lights consists of Christmas lights and other Christmas-themed display elements, all under computer control and synchronized to stories and music. The show is the technical wizardry of Jeff Werner, the “Northwest Florida Geek,” and Wendy Werner, his “Spouse Peripheral."

Jeff is author of the weekly computers and technology Q&A column “It’s Geek to Me,” which appears on Saturdays in the Northwest Florida Daily News, online at ItsGeekToMe.co and in other newspapers across the country.